Davis, CA
1901 Donner Ave #4
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1901 Donner Ave #4

1901 Donner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Donner Avenue, Davis, CA 95618
East Davis

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs 4-Plex unit - Available June 15th. This is a great Upstairs 2 Beds /1 Bath with a shared garage. This is an assignment lease from June 15, 2020 until July 29, 2020 with option to sign new lease for one year. New rent will be $1530. Large bedrooms and plenty of storage throughout. Dual pane windows, updated kitchen and baths. Part of a 4-plex. with common laundry room shared with three neighbors. Shared garage with extra storage. Neighborhood pool. Close to Nugget, Nugget Soccer Fields, and bike paths.
For the virtual tour use link below:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/LkaYxmjwQOM267zgdeeXgoKq3y58lDbW
www.zabace.com
530-757-2818

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Donner Ave #4 have any available units?
1901 Donner Ave #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davis, CA.
What amenities does 1901 Donner Ave #4 have?
Some of 1901 Donner Ave #4's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Donner Ave #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Donner Ave #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Donner Ave #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Donner Ave #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 1901 Donner Ave #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Donner Ave #4 does offer parking.
Does 1901 Donner Ave #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Donner Ave #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Donner Ave #4 have a pool?
Yes, 1901 Donner Ave #4 has a pool.
Does 1901 Donner Ave #4 have accessible units?
No, 1901 Donner Ave #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Donner Ave #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Donner Ave #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Donner Ave #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Donner Ave #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
