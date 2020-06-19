1901 Donner Ave #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs 4-Plex unit - Available June 15th. This is a great Upstairs 2 Beds /1 Bath with a shared garage. This is an assignment lease from June 15, 2020 until July 29, 2020 with option to sign new lease for one year. New rent will be $1530. Large bedrooms and plenty of storage throughout. Dual pane windows, updated kitchen and baths. Part of a 4-plex. with common laundry room shared with three neighbors. Shared garage with extra storage. Neighborhood pool. Close to Nugget, Nugget Soccer Fields, and bike paths.

For the virtual tour use link below:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/LkaYxmjwQOM267zgdeeXgoKq3y58lDbW

www.zabace.com

530-757-2818



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769738)