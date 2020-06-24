All apartments in Dana Point
24709 Santa Clara Avenue
24709 Santa Clara Avenue

Location

24709 Santa Clara Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Fully Furnished Rental!** Flexible Dates & Rates! Awesome Location At The Corner Of Santa Clara And Old Golden Lantern...stroll to the Harbor, Restaurants, Shops, Etc... This is the perfect location "moments to everything." Large patio Off the Front with Ocean Views From Both Levels. Just Across From Heritage Park...Dream Location! Gated Underground Parking With 2 xtra large spaces and a Huge Private Storage Room - the size of a one car garage. Close to Restaurants, Harbor, Shops, Boat/Water Craft Rentals as well as 10 miles of public beaches!! Your Vacation Starts here! available after May 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

