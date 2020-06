Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fire pit microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

This centrally located Lantern Village apartment with shared enclosed front porch and backyard complete with gazebo and fire pit WILL NOT LAST. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upgraded with wood plank vinyl flooring in bathroom, new dual pane windows throughout and in-unit laundry. The kitchen is complete with dishwasher and refrigerator. Water and trash collection included in rent.