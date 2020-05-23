All apartments in Dana Point
26129 Victoria Boulevard
26129 Victoria Boulevard

26129 Victoria Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

26129 Victoria Boulevard, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Lowest priced near Doheny Beach 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Dana Point. Walking distance to Doheny State Beach. there are upstairs and downstairs unit available in a 6 units complex in quiet Capistrano Beach area. Small back patio for storage. One parking space for each unit and plenty street parking. The unit has been renovated . It features granite counter tops, newer laminated flooring , tiled flooring in kitchen and bathroom, newly painted, newer bath vanity and faucet, stainless steel sink with newer faucet in kitchen. gas cook top with oven and a newer exhaust hood.Walking distance to Doheny State Beach and Doheny State Park, restaurants, shopping, bus stops, very easy access to Rt 5 freeway and PCH/ Rt1. Bike to shopping plaza and Costco. Short drive to Dana Point Harbor. Please contact Ming Ge at 949 307 7276 or email at Mge991@yahoo.com for showing appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

