Dana Point, CA
33841 Golden Lantern Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

33841 Golden Lantern Street

33841 Golden Lantern Street · (949) 257-2137
Location

33841 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome to the quintessential beach cottage located in the heart of the Lantern Village in Dana Point! Featured in 2015 on the cover of OC Home Magazine as an “Artist’s Retreat” this was the former home of famous artist John McLaughlin where he painted much of his work. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and exudes rustic beach charm with white beam ceilings, wood floors, and sweeping white-water ocean views throughout. Step out to the backyard, perfect for entertaining, to enjoy the large deck complete with a grill, sink, outdoor heater lamp, and a lush, colorful garden. Upstairs you’ll find one bedroom and bathroom and a rooftop deck with a seating area and yet another vantage point from which to enjoy the magnificent views. This home comes fully furnished with cable and internet. The location is incredibly convenient - less than a half a mile from downtown Dana Point with a plethora of restaurant and retail options, Ralph’s, the Harbor and Doheny Beach, it has everything to offer just minutes away. Homeowners are looking for monthly rentals and up (1-6 month terms) from Nov 1, 2019 to May 1 2020. A perfect option for executive housing, or for snowbirds looking to escape the cold winters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33841 Golden Lantern Street have any available units?
33841 Golden Lantern Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33841 Golden Lantern Street have?
Some of 33841 Golden Lantern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33841 Golden Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33841 Golden Lantern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33841 Golden Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33841 Golden Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33841 Golden Lantern Street offer parking?
No, 33841 Golden Lantern Street does not offer parking.
Does 33841 Golden Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33841 Golden Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33841 Golden Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33841 Golden Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33841 Golden Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33841 Golden Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33841 Golden Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33841 Golden Lantern Street has units with dishwashers.
