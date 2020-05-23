33841 Golden Lantern Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher bbq/grill microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Welcome to the quintessential beach cottage located in the heart of the Lantern Village in Dana Point! Featured in 2015 on the cover of OC Home Magazine as an “Artist’s Retreat” this was the former home of famous artist John McLaughlin where he painted much of his work. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and exudes rustic beach charm with white beam ceilings, wood floors, and sweeping white-water ocean views throughout. Step out to the backyard, perfect for entertaining, to enjoy the large deck complete with a grill, sink, outdoor heater lamp, and a lush, colorful garden. Upstairs you’ll find one bedroom and bathroom and a rooftop deck with a seating area and yet another vantage point from which to enjoy the magnificent views. This home comes fully furnished with cable and internet. The location is incredibly convenient - less than a half a mile from downtown Dana Point with a plethora of restaurant and retail options, Ralph’s, the Harbor and Doheny Beach, it has everything to offer just minutes away. Homeowners are looking for monthly rentals and up (1-6 month terms) from Nov 1, 2019 to May 1 2020. A perfect option for executive housing, or for snowbirds looking to escape the cold winters!