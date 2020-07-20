5 Tennis Villas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful single level downstairs unit is all about luxury! Home is located in the prestigious gated community of Tennis Villas, a resort like community. The kitchen has recessed lighting, stone backsplash, granite counters, a breakfast bar, pantry and access to the garage. The kitchen opens to the dining room which is spacious and windows to bring in natural light. The first bedroom has built in cabinets, plantation shutters and its own full bathroom. The living room is graced with a fireplace, views to the outdoor area and a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and doors leading to the patio. The master bath has built in drawers, a walk in closet and dual sinks. The patio is inviting and offers a great place for entertaining and has a peek a boo view of the ocean. Attached one car garage with direct access. Laundry hookups are in the garage. Community amenities include pool and spa.

Sorry No Pets.