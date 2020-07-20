All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
5 Tennis Villas Drive
5 Tennis Villas Drive

5 Tennis Villas Drive
Dana Point
Location

5 Tennis Villas Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful single level downstairs unit is all about luxury! Home is located in the prestigious gated community of Tennis Villas, a resort like community. The kitchen has recessed lighting, stone backsplash, granite counters, a breakfast bar, pantry and access to the garage. The kitchen opens to the dining room which is spacious and windows to bring in natural light. The first bedroom has built in cabinets, plantation shutters and its own full bathroom. The living room is graced with a fireplace, views to the outdoor area and a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and doors leading to the patio. The master bath has built in drawers, a walk in closet and dual sinks. The patio is inviting and offers a great place for entertaining and has a peek a boo view of the ocean. Attached one car garage with direct access. Laundry hookups are in the garage. Community amenities include pool and spa.
Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Tennis Villas Drive have any available units?
5 Tennis Villas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Tennis Villas Drive have?
Some of 5 Tennis Villas Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Tennis Villas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5 Tennis Villas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Tennis Villas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5 Tennis Villas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 5 Tennis Villas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5 Tennis Villas Drive offers parking.
Does 5 Tennis Villas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Tennis Villas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Tennis Villas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5 Tennis Villas Drive has a pool.
Does 5 Tennis Villas Drive have accessible units?
No, 5 Tennis Villas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Tennis Villas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Tennis Villas Drive has units with dishwashers.
