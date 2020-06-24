9 Chelsea Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Across the street from Strands Beach in a gated community of 30 homes. Enjoy Dana Point’s fabulous beach lifestyle. This Cape Cod style, two story home has over 2000 sqft of spacious living space with attached 2 car garage and two master suites. The upgraded kitchen that is open to the den has beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless appliances. The light and bright living area includes a fireplace and formal dining room. Laundry is located upstairs between the two bedrooms. Entertain in the large patio while relaxing with the cool ocean breeze.