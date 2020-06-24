All apartments in Dana Point
9 Chelsea Pointe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9 Chelsea Pointe

9 Chelsea Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

9 Chelsea Pointe, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Across the street from Strands Beach in a gated community of 30 homes. Enjoy Dana Point’s fabulous beach lifestyle. This Cape Cod style, two story home has over 2000 sqft of spacious living space with attached 2 car garage and two master suites. The upgraded kitchen that is open to the den has beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless appliances. The light and bright living area includes a fireplace and formal dining room. Laundry is located upstairs between the two bedrooms. Entertain in the large patio while relaxing with the cool ocean breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Chelsea Pointe have any available units?
9 Chelsea Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Chelsea Pointe have?
Some of 9 Chelsea Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Chelsea Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
9 Chelsea Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Chelsea Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 9 Chelsea Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 9 Chelsea Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 9 Chelsea Pointe offers parking.
Does 9 Chelsea Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Chelsea Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Chelsea Pointe have a pool?
No, 9 Chelsea Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 9 Chelsea Pointe have accessible units?
No, 9 Chelsea Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Chelsea Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Chelsea Pointe has units with dishwashers.
