86 Monarch Bay Drive

Exceptional opportunity to lease a residence in the ocean front community of Monarch Bay!! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus an additional den with fireplace included in this floor plan! Fantastic corner lot over 10,000 sq ft with significant privacy. Guard-gated community on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway with beach access and tennis courts. Residence is just shy of 3,000 sq ft, has 2 fireplaces, a beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms have been extensively upgraded. Floor plan is very open and spacious, light and bright, inside laundry, over-sized 3-car garage, a very mature location with several outdoor entertainment areas! Residence also includes an in-ground pool and spa. Walk to the beach, the Ritz Carlton or Monarch Bay Plaza! Minutes away from shopping centers, freeway access, hospitals and the cities of Laguna Beach and Dana Point. A great opportunity to be able to reside on the Ocean side of PCH and walk to the beach!