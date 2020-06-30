All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 17 2020

86 Monarch Bay Drive

86 Monarch Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

86 Monarch Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Exceptional opportunity to lease a residence in the ocean front community of Monarch Bay!! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus an additional den with fireplace included in this floor plan! Fantastic corner lot over 10,000 sq ft with significant privacy. Guard-gated community on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway with beach access and tennis courts. Residence is just shy of 3,000 sq ft, has 2 fireplaces, a beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms have been extensively upgraded. Floor plan is very open and spacious, light and bright, inside laundry, over-sized 3-car garage, a very mature location with several outdoor entertainment areas! Residence also includes an in-ground pool and spa. Walk to the beach, the Ritz Carlton or Monarch Bay Plaza! Minutes away from shopping centers, freeway access, hospitals and the cities of Laguna Beach and Dana Point. A great opportunity to be able to reside on the Ocean side of PCH and walk to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Monarch Bay Drive have any available units?
86 Monarch Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Monarch Bay Drive have?
Some of 86 Monarch Bay Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Monarch Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
86 Monarch Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Monarch Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 86 Monarch Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 86 Monarch Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 86 Monarch Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 86 Monarch Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Monarch Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Monarch Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 86 Monarch Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 86 Monarch Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 86 Monarch Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Monarch Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Monarch Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.

