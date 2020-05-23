7 Monarch Bay Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Truly a fantastic opportunity to lease in the exclusive, guard-gated community of "Monarch Bay"!! This fully designer furnished 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has outstanding ocean, coastline and white water views!! An open and spacious, light and bright floor plan perfect for entertaining guests! Hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with Limestone counters, over-sized French doors, skylights, bay windows, detailed custom cabinetry/built-ins in almost every room, walk-in closets, beautiful courtyard entrance, Ocean-view master suite with spa bath! An incredible floor plan with all generously sized rooms! Exceptional rear yard, with pool, spa, covered patio, barbecue and grassy areas, as well as an outstanding Ocean view! Attached 2-car garage! Excellent proximity to shopping, hospitals, freeways, and the ocean-close cities of Laguna Beach and Dana Point! Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort and the Montage Resorts. A definite "must see" in Monarch Bay!