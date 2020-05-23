All apartments in Dana Point
7 Monarch Bay Drive
7 Monarch Bay Drive

7 Monarch Bay Drive
Location

7 Monarch Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Truly a fantastic opportunity to lease in the exclusive, guard-gated community of "Monarch Bay"!! This fully designer furnished 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has outstanding ocean, coastline and white water views!! An open and spacious, light and bright floor plan perfect for entertaining guests! Hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with Limestone counters, over-sized French doors, skylights, bay windows, detailed custom cabinetry/built-ins in almost every room, walk-in closets, beautiful courtyard entrance, Ocean-view master suite with spa bath! An incredible floor plan with all generously sized rooms! Exceptional rear yard, with pool, spa, covered patio, barbecue and grassy areas, as well as an outstanding Ocean view! Attached 2-car garage! Excellent proximity to shopping, hospitals, freeways, and the ocean-close cities of Laguna Beach and Dana Point! Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort and the Montage Resorts. A definite "must see" in Monarch Bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Monarch Bay Drive have any available units?
7 Monarch Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Monarch Bay Drive have?
Some of 7 Monarch Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Monarch Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Monarch Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Monarch Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7 Monarch Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 7 Monarch Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7 Monarch Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 7 Monarch Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Monarch Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Monarch Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7 Monarch Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 7 Monarch Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 7 Monarch Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Monarch Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Monarch Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
