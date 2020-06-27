All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:38 AM

65 Palm Beach Court

65 Palm Beach Court · No Longer Available
Location

65 Palm Beach Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Stunning upgraded home with captavating ocean and Catalina views located in the in the upscale gated community of Regatta in Monarch Beach. Step into this light and airy home featuring a formal living and dining roomj with a cozy double sided fireplace, a separate family room, gourmet eat in kitchen
leading to a spacious backyard with a relaxing spa...
upstairs you will find a grand master suite complete with a luxurious master bath and a private deck to enjoy the amazing views. Two other bedrooms and bathroom complete the upstairs. Walking distance to world class beaches, shopping and restaurants. This is resort living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Palm Beach Court have any available units?
65 Palm Beach Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Palm Beach Court have?
Some of 65 Palm Beach Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Palm Beach Court currently offering any rent specials?
65 Palm Beach Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Palm Beach Court pet-friendly?
No, 65 Palm Beach Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 65 Palm Beach Court offer parking?
No, 65 Palm Beach Court does not offer parking.
Does 65 Palm Beach Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Palm Beach Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Palm Beach Court have a pool?
No, 65 Palm Beach Court does not have a pool.
Does 65 Palm Beach Court have accessible units?
No, 65 Palm Beach Court does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Palm Beach Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Palm Beach Court does not have units with dishwashers.
