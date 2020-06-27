65 Palm Beach Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Stunning upgraded home with captavating ocean and Catalina views located in the in the upscale gated community of Regatta in Monarch Beach. Step into this light and airy home featuring a formal living and dining roomj with a cozy double sided fireplace, a separate family room, gourmet eat in kitchen

leading to a spacious backyard with a relaxing spa...

upstairs you will find a grand master suite complete with a luxurious master bath and a private deck to enjoy the amazing views. Two other bedrooms and bathroom complete the upstairs. Walking distance to world class beaches, shopping and restaurants. This is resort living at its best!