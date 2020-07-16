All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 45 Santa Lucia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
45 Santa Lucia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

45 Santa Lucia

45 Santa Lucia · (949) 242-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

45 Santa Lucia, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful opportunity to enjoy resort-style living in this gorgeous home with ocean views at the Ritz Pointe. Newly remodeled throughout: freshly painted, eat-in kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, new flooring and ceiling fans, tumbled travertine pavers, granite vanities at kitchen and bathrooms, mirrored wardrobes, window shutters throughout, custom ceiling fans in each room. Exquisite ocean views off master bedroom. Large back yard offers redwood deck with ocean views, and planter boxes for your personal vegetable garden. New HVAC unit. Large garage with extra lighting. Cul-de-sac location on single-loaded street, with quiet and serene surroundings. Walking trail to Salt Creek Beach and the St. Regis crosses over the Monarch Links Golf Course. Very prestigious area of Monarch Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Santa Lucia have any available units?
45 Santa Lucia has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Santa Lucia have?
Some of 45 Santa Lucia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Santa Lucia currently offering any rent specials?
45 Santa Lucia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Santa Lucia pet-friendly?
No, 45 Santa Lucia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 45 Santa Lucia offer parking?
Yes, 45 Santa Lucia offers parking.
Does 45 Santa Lucia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Santa Lucia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Santa Lucia have a pool?
No, 45 Santa Lucia does not have a pool.
Does 45 Santa Lucia have accessible units?
No, 45 Santa Lucia does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Santa Lucia have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Santa Lucia does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 45 Santa Lucia?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity