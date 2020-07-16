45 Santa Lucia

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to enjoy resort-style living in this gorgeous home with ocean views at the Ritz Pointe. Newly remodeled throughout: freshly painted, eat-in kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, new flooring and ceiling fans, tumbled travertine pavers, granite vanities at kitchen and bathrooms, mirrored wardrobes, window shutters throughout, custom ceiling fans in each room. Exquisite ocean views off master bedroom. Large back yard offers redwood deck with ocean views, and planter boxes for your personal vegetable garden. New HVAC unit. Large garage with extra lighting. Cul-de-sac location on single-loaded street, with quiet and serene surroundings. Walking trail to Salt Creek Beach and the St. Regis crosses over the Monarch Links Golf Course. Very prestigious area of Monarch Beach.