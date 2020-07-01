36 Los Cabos

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Must see! Light and Bright all new, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom - Light and Bright resort style living, catch this spacious beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 bath before its gone. Completely remodeled & ready for move in, with new kitchen, baths, all new appliances, flooring, paint, carpet fixtures etc. Large patio's, peek ocean view, in unit washer dryer, and refrigerator included plus 2 car garage, recessed lighting throughout with high ceilings Fireplace and Central Air/Heating. Association pool and gym. Convenient location offers a easy walk to the prominent Ocean Ranch shopping plaza with movies, grocery stores, gym, restaurants, hair/nail salons and more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4356644)