35067 Beach Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

35067 Beach Road

35067 Beach Road · No Longer Available
Location

35067 Beach Road, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED BEACH FRONT RENTAL RIGHT ON THE SAND! Call for availability. This Lease is for the Upper Unit which is part of a Duplex. Beautifully decorated and recently remodeled upper level home over looking the ocean. Large beach front deck for dining, entertaining, sunbathing and just relaxing. Sleeps 6. 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms plus a loft with extra beds. Large light and bright open living & dining area. Recently installed Central AC. Located on a private gate guarded road along the Pacific Coast between the beach towns of Dana Point Harbor and San Clemente. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Dana Point Harbor is a 5 minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

