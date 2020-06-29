35067 Beach Road

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED BEACH FRONT RENTAL RIGHT ON THE SAND! Call for availability. This Lease is for the Upper Unit which is part of a Duplex. Beautifully decorated and recently remodeled upper level home over looking the ocean. Large beach front deck for dining, entertaining, sunbathing and just relaxing. Sleeps 6. 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms plus a loft with extra beds. Large light and bright open living & dining area. Recently installed Central AC. Located on a private gate guarded road along the Pacific Coast between the beach towns of Dana Point Harbor and San Clemente. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Dana Point Harbor is a 5 minute drive.