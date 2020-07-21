34622 Calle Naranja

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled home minutes from the beach. This welcoming 4 bed 2 bath home includes new lights and switches, doors, floors, bathrooms, kitchen with appliances and plenty of windows allowing that fresh ocean breeze in. Complete with laundry room, 2 car garage and with a den/office space above it seperate from the rest of the house. The three yards and isles make property spacious on outside while the dens barn doors make interior roomy with lots of open space. For colder seasons, this home boasts a cozy brick fireplace in the main living room with new heater system. Home is near 2 parks, schools, and shopping centers with easy freeway access.