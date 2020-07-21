All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

34622 Calle Naranja

34622 Calle Naranja · No Longer Available
Location

34622 Calle Naranja, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled home minutes from the beach. This welcoming 4 bed 2 bath home includes new lights and switches, doors, floors, bathrooms, kitchen with appliances and plenty of windows allowing that fresh ocean breeze in. Complete with laundry room, 2 car garage and with a den/office space above it seperate from the rest of the house. The three yards and isles make property spacious on outside while the dens barn doors make interior roomy with lots of open space. For colder seasons, this home boasts a cozy brick fireplace in the main living room with new heater system. Home is near 2 parks, schools, and shopping centers with easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34622 Calle Naranja have any available units?
34622 Calle Naranja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34622 Calle Naranja have?
Some of 34622 Calle Naranja's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34622 Calle Naranja currently offering any rent specials?
34622 Calle Naranja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34622 Calle Naranja pet-friendly?
No, 34622 Calle Naranja is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34622 Calle Naranja offer parking?
Yes, 34622 Calle Naranja offers parking.
Does 34622 Calle Naranja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34622 Calle Naranja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34622 Calle Naranja have a pool?
No, 34622 Calle Naranja does not have a pool.
Does 34622 Calle Naranja have accessible units?
No, 34622 Calle Naranja does not have accessible units.
Does 34622 Calle Naranja have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34622 Calle Naranja has units with dishwashers.
