Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool hot tub

Fabulous Location!!! Dana Strands, steps from the beach with ocean views. First floor condo, new paint and new flooring throughout. Two bedroom, two full bathrooms, two patios, locking outdoor storage,one car port close to unit with plenty of guest parking, washer & dryer included, dishwasher included,community pool and spa- association dues and trash paid, ready for immediate occupancy!!