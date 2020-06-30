All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

34091 Blue Lantern Street

34091 Blue Lantern Street · (949) 363-3141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34091 Blue Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2775 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy the BEST OCEAN VIEWS in Dana Point. Perfect location to walk to the brand new Lantern Village, Shops, Dining, Beach, and Harbor. This updated home is an entertainers delight with light and bright 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Offering a very private back yard and 2 Decks off the front upper Living area with panoramic 180 degree Ocean views and gas fire place. Relax in the Hot tub while you enjoy ocean views in privacy, or BBQ with friends and family on the main 3rd floor view deck. This property offers a modern kitchen on top floor with two master bedrooms, private office with built in desk and cabinets & 'man cave' on the middle floor. The floor below hosts a suite with separate entrance with kitchenette, sink and cabinets - perfect as a master retreat, game room or divide into multiple bedrooms. Complete with the latest iPhone app enabled Nest thermostat and smoke/carbon monoxide detectors and video camera doorbell with electronic front gate unlock, merges this original beauty nicely with modern technology for your safety and comfort. The bottom floor boasts a 2 car garage with epoxy coated floor, and a workshop for your craft hobbies or storage needs. Home is available fully furnished if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34091 Blue Lantern Street have any available units?
34091 Blue Lantern Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34091 Blue Lantern Street have?
Some of 34091 Blue Lantern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34091 Blue Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
34091 Blue Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34091 Blue Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 34091 Blue Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34091 Blue Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 34091 Blue Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 34091 Blue Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34091 Blue Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34091 Blue Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 34091 Blue Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 34091 Blue Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 34091 Blue Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34091 Blue Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34091 Blue Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
