34091 Blue Lantern Street

Enjoy the BEST OCEAN VIEWS in Dana Point. Perfect location to walk to the brand new Lantern Village, Shops, Dining, Beach, and Harbor. This updated home is an entertainers delight with light and bright 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Offering a very private back yard and 2 Decks off the front upper Living area with panoramic 180 degree Ocean views and gas fire place. Relax in the Hot tub while you enjoy ocean views in privacy, or BBQ with friends and family on the main 3rd floor view deck. This property offers a modern kitchen on top floor with two master bedrooms, private office with built in desk and cabinets & 'man cave' on the middle floor. The floor below hosts a suite with separate entrance with kitchenette, sink and cabinets - perfect as a master retreat, game room or divide into multiple bedrooms. Complete with the latest iPhone app enabled Nest thermostat and smoke/carbon monoxide detectors and video camera doorbell with electronic front gate unlock, merges this original beauty nicely with modern technology for your safety and comfort. The bottom floor boasts a 2 car garage with epoxy coated floor, and a workshop for your craft hobbies or storage needs. Home is available fully furnished if desired.