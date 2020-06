34062 La Serena Drive

Amenities

dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

AGENTS PLEASE READ EVERYTHING BELOW: PLEASE USE LATEX GLOVES WHEN GOING TO THE HOME AND PLEASE ADVISE YOUR CLIENTS TO ALLOW YOU TO OPEN DOORS AND TO NOT TOUCH ANYTHING AND ALLOWING YOU TO OPEN WHATEVER IT IS THEY NEED. KEEPING EVERYBODY SAFE & COMFORTABLE RIGHT NOW IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING. IF YOU DON'T HAVE GLOVES WE PURCHASED HUNDREDS OF THEM AND ARE HAPPY TO PROVIDE THEM FOR YOU IF YOU COME BY OUR OFFICE. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING! PLEASE SUBMIT ALL SHOWING REQUEST TO SHOWINGTIME BY CALLING (800)746-9464 OR BY REQUESTING ONE THROUGH THE SHOWING APP. IF YOU RUN INTO ANY ISSUES OR HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT MADISON SIEVERS @ (949)306-5512. PLEASE SUBMIT ALL APPLICATIONS WITH TRI-MERGE CREDIT REPORT, PROOF OF INCOME (2 MONTHS PAYSTUBS, 2 MONTHS BANK STATEMENTS, COPY OF ID'S, AND COMPLETED LEASE SCREENING APPLICATION TO OFFERS@REEDTEAMHOMES.COM **MOST PROPERTIES HAVE AUDIO/VIDEO CAMERAS SO PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT YOU SAY AND WHAT YOU DO**