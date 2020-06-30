All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:10 AM

34061 Callita Drive

34061 Callita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34061 Callita Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful Ocean View Lantern Village Dana Point updated Mid-century Modern Single Family Home <1 mile to ocean and harbor. Walk to restaurants, bars, shops. Home completed remodeled in 2006 and voted Most Beautiful Home in Lantern Village in 2011. Home features a very private ocean view roof deck, addtl deck on 2nd floor, plus a small back yard. Mid-century modern design was artistic touches throughout. Granite counters in kitchen and both baths. Bamboo and cork floors. Quiet Lantern Village neighborhood. Both bathrooms have shower / bath. ~300 sq ft family room perfect for home theater or could be 4th bedroom. Harbor and Doheny Beach are approx 10 min walk to & 20 min walk back (due to hill). One bedroom, bath, family room / den on ground floor. Two bedrooms, bath, living room, kitchen, deck on 2nd floor, roof deck above (3 bed + den total) . Also available less than one year at higher rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34061 Callita Drive have any available units?
34061 Callita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34061 Callita Drive have?
Some of 34061 Callita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34061 Callita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34061 Callita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34061 Callita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34061 Callita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34061 Callita Drive offer parking?
No, 34061 Callita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 34061 Callita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34061 Callita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34061 Callita Drive have a pool?
No, 34061 Callita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34061 Callita Drive have accessible units?
No, 34061 Callita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34061 Callita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34061 Callita Drive has units with dishwashers.
