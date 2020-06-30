34061 Callita Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Ocean View Lantern Village Dana Point updated Mid-century Modern Single Family Home <1 mile to ocean and harbor. Walk to restaurants, bars, shops. Home completed remodeled in 2006 and voted Most Beautiful Home in Lantern Village in 2011. Home features a very private ocean view roof deck, addtl deck on 2nd floor, plus a small back yard. Mid-century modern design was artistic touches throughout. Granite counters in kitchen and both baths. Bamboo and cork floors. Quiet Lantern Village neighborhood. Both bathrooms have shower / bath. ~300 sq ft family room perfect for home theater or could be 4th bedroom. Harbor and Doheny Beach are approx 10 min walk to & 20 min walk back (due to hill). One bedroom, bath, family room / den on ground floor. Two bedrooms, bath, living room, kitchen, deck on 2nd floor, roof deck above (3 bed + den total) . Also available less than one year at higher rate.