Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Nice 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 1/2 baths, fireplace and detached 2 car garage. Located right in the heart of Dana Point's New Town Center / Lantern District! Leave your car in the garage and walk to the beach, shopping, restaurants, Dana Point Harbor and parks. Master Bedroom features a nice balcony with a Peekaboo view of the Ocean and Southern Coast of Capistrano Beach. Walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Convenient community laundry room on site. Sorry No Pets.