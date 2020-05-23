33905 Manta Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

PANORAMIC CATALINA SUNSET VIEWS FROM THIS EXPANDED AND REMODELED SINGLE LEVEL IN SOUGHT AFTER NIGUEL SHORES. Having undergone a complete to-the-studs transformation this home boasts amazing ocean views from the living areas and the master suite. Enter to an immense great room that features stunning distressed oak look tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, an elegant fireplace and nearly floor to ceiling windows bringing in an abundance of light and the exceptional ocean view. With a massive granite center island the entertainer’s kitchen has great seating and storage and upgraded everything including Thermador stainless steel appliances. Off the living area is the master suite and with ocean views, a spa-like bath and an oversized walk in closet this retreat sets the tone for the level of enjoyment this escape can allow. Two additional completely redone bedrooms, two fully remodeled baths and an inside laundry room add to the feeling of complete luxury that permeates this destination residence. Located in Niguel Shores, a private gated community in Dana Point, enjoy wonderful community amenities including a fantastic club house and pool complex, front row private beach access from an expansive bluff top park and more! Just minutes from world class resorts and beaches, and fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment this is a fantastic opportunity to escape to the beach!

Low Season Rates $7500

High Season Rates $10,000