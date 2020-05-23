All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

33905 Manta Court

33905 Manta Court · (888) 236-1943
Location

33905 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
PANORAMIC CATALINA SUNSET VIEWS FROM THIS EXPANDED AND REMODELED SINGLE LEVEL IN SOUGHT AFTER NIGUEL SHORES. Having undergone a complete to-the-studs transformation this home boasts amazing ocean views from the living areas and the master suite. Enter to an immense great room that features stunning distressed oak look tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, an elegant fireplace and nearly floor to ceiling windows bringing in an abundance of light and the exceptional ocean view. With a massive granite center island the entertainer’s kitchen has great seating and storage and upgraded everything including Thermador stainless steel appliances. Off the living area is the master suite and with ocean views, a spa-like bath and an oversized walk in closet this retreat sets the tone for the level of enjoyment this escape can allow. Two additional completely redone bedrooms, two fully remodeled baths and an inside laundry room add to the feeling of complete luxury that permeates this destination residence. Located in Niguel Shores, a private gated community in Dana Point, enjoy wonderful community amenities including a fantastic club house and pool complex, front row private beach access from an expansive bluff top park and more! Just minutes from world class resorts and beaches, and fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment this is a fantastic opportunity to escape to the beach!
Low Season Rates $7500
High Season Rates $10,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33905 Manta Court have any available units?
33905 Manta Court has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33905 Manta Court have?
Some of 33905 Manta Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33905 Manta Court currently offering any rent specials?
33905 Manta Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33905 Manta Court pet-friendly?
No, 33905 Manta Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33905 Manta Court offer parking?
Yes, 33905 Manta Court does offer parking.
Does 33905 Manta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33905 Manta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33905 Manta Court have a pool?
Yes, 33905 Manta Court has a pool.
Does 33905 Manta Court have accessible units?
No, 33905 Manta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33905 Manta Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33905 Manta Court has units with dishwashers.
