Dana Point, CA
33794 Copper Lantern Street
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

33794 Copper Lantern Street

33794 Copper Lantern St · No Longer Available
Location

33794 Copper Lantern St, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this updated ocean view unit . Wonderful location on the upper end of Copper Lantern. Over 1200 square feet of light, bright living space that has just been updated with new grey-tone laminate flooring throughout, paint, bathroom vanities & stainless kitchen appliances. Granite counters in the kitchen. Large dining area with ceiling fan to move the ocean breezes. The spacious master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom & a large walk-in closet. A single car garage with one parking space. Laundry hookups in the garage. Water & trash provided. Close to the beaches, restaurants and freeway.
***Lanscaping and exterior painting underway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33794 Copper Lantern Street have any available units?
33794 Copper Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33794 Copper Lantern Street have?
Some of 33794 Copper Lantern Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33794 Copper Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33794 Copper Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33794 Copper Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33794 Copper Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33794 Copper Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33794 Copper Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33794 Copper Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33794 Copper Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33794 Copper Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33794 Copper Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33794 Copper Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33794 Copper Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33794 Copper Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33794 Copper Lantern Street has units with dishwashers.
