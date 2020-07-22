33794 Copper Lantern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this updated ocean view unit . Wonderful location on the upper end of Copper Lantern. Over 1200 square feet of light, bright living space that has just been updated with new grey-tone laminate flooring throughout, paint, bathroom vanities & stainless kitchen appliances. Granite counters in the kitchen. Large dining area with ceiling fan to move the ocean breezes. The spacious master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom & a large walk-in closet. A single car garage with one parking space. Laundry hookups in the garage. Water & trash provided. Close to the beaches, restaurants and freeway.

***Lanscaping and exterior painting underway