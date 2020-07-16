33792 Granada Drive

Amenities

Beautiful detached guest house, close to the beach in the Lantern District Dana Point, CA. 2 Bedrooms/2 bath, 1200sft, fully upgraded, AC, hardwood floor, tile, granite, stainless steel appliances, inside and outside is beautiful,washer/drier room inside, utilities: water, gas, electricity are included in the rental, Home Sweet Home, close to hotels, shopping malls, fine restaurants, Salt Creek beach, Doheny beach, Laguna Beach, Golf Courses, Mission San Juan Capistrano, hiking trails, movie theaters, things to do: Swimming, surfing, SUP, fishing, whale /dolphin watching, hiking and more. Near: San Clemente pier/ T street, Irvine Spectrum, JW Airport, South Coast plaza, If you are remodeling your home, coming for business, relocation or pleasure, You will Enjoy the Ocean Life Style! $3,500 month for a year lease, Available 8/1/20. Sorry no pets, no smoking.Contact me for more info.