Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

33792 Granada Drive

33792 Granada Drive · (949) 899-2528
Location

33792 Granada Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful detached guest house, close to the beach in the Lantern District Dana Point, CA. 2 Bedrooms/2 bath, 1200sft, fully upgraded, AC, hardwood floor, tile, granite, stainless steel appliances, inside and outside is beautiful,washer/drier room inside, utilities: water, gas, electricity are included in the rental, Home Sweet Home, close to hotels, shopping malls, fine restaurants, Salt Creek beach, Doheny beach, Laguna Beach, Golf Courses, Mission San Juan Capistrano, hiking trails, movie theaters, things to do: Swimming, surfing, SUP, fishing, whale /dolphin watching, hiking and more. Near: San Clemente pier/ T street, Irvine Spectrum, JW Airport, South Coast plaza, If you are remodeling your home, coming for business, relocation or pleasure, You will Enjoy the Ocean Life Style! $3,500 month for a year lease, Available 8/1/20. Sorry no pets, no smoking.Contact me for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33792 Granada Drive have any available units?
33792 Granada Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33792 Granada Drive have?
Some of 33792 Granada Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33792 Granada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33792 Granada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33792 Granada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33792 Granada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33792 Granada Drive offer parking?
No, 33792 Granada Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33792 Granada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33792 Granada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33792 Granada Drive have a pool?
No, 33792 Granada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33792 Granada Drive have accessible units?
No, 33792 Granada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33792 Granada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33792 Granada Drive has units with dishwashers.
