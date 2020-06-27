All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated October 2 2019

33792 Colegio Drive

33792 Colegio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33792 Colegio Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional opportunity to lease a DETACHED, single family home in the heart of the "Lantern District" in Dana Point!! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath
home is upgraded with all new paint, all new carpet and all new flooring! Light and bright, open and spacious with vaulted ceilings and fantastic OCEAN VIEWS!!! Updated kitchen has granite counter tops and a breakfast bar! Large living room with wet bar has a cozy fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet, convenient inside laundry, private back yard has a patio and grassy area, large 2-car attached garage, and awesome upper deck to relax and enjoy the views!! Being in the heart of it all, you can walk or bike to the Dana Point Harbor, beach, great shopping and restaurants, awesome festivals, and live that coveted "beach life"!! Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33792 Colegio Drive have any available units?
33792 Colegio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33792 Colegio Drive have?
Some of 33792 Colegio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33792 Colegio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33792 Colegio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33792 Colegio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33792 Colegio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33792 Colegio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33792 Colegio Drive offers parking.
Does 33792 Colegio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33792 Colegio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33792 Colegio Drive have a pool?
No, 33792 Colegio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33792 Colegio Drive have accessible units?
No, 33792 Colegio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33792 Colegio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33792 Colegio Drive has units with dishwashers.
