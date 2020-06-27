33792 Colegio Drive

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity to lease a DETACHED, single family home in the heart of the "Lantern District" in Dana Point!! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath

home is upgraded with all new paint, all new carpet and all new flooring! Light and bright, open and spacious with vaulted ceilings and fantastic OCEAN VIEWS!!! Updated kitchen has granite counter tops and a breakfast bar! Large living room with wet bar has a cozy fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet, convenient inside laundry, private back yard has a patio and grassy area, large 2-car attached garage, and awesome upper deck to relax and enjoy the views!! Being in the heart of it all, you can walk or bike to the Dana Point Harbor, beach, great shopping and restaurants, awesome festivals, and live that coveted "beach life"!! Don't miss this one!