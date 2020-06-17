Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED LEASE //33701 Windjammer Drive is a single-level 3 bed + office, 3 bath home in the guard-gated Niguel Shores neighborhood. A great floorplan, designed for comfortable living, this home is the picture of coastal elegance. The Kitchen is a cook’s dream with tons of countertop space and high-end appliances like the Thermador 8 burner stove, 48-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator, warming tray, three ovens, and dual dishwashers. Custom cabinetry throughout, a double pantry and a large breakfast counter that opens onto the Family Room. The adjoining Dining, Family & Living Rooms all have French doors that open to the back patio & interior courtyard, bringing light & air into the home - ideal costal living. Brazilian walnut & limestone flooring through most of the home. Expansive sunset & Catalina Island views from the Kitchen, Dining & Living Rooms. In addition the home features multiple courtyards with water features. Just steps from the Niguel Shores Jr. Olympic pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, tot lot, & sprawling park. Private beach access to Strands Beach at the bottom of the community, too! Be the lucky one to call 33701 Windjammer “home” today!

