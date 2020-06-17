All apartments in Dana Point
33701 Windjammer Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

33701 Windjammer Drive

33701 Windjammer Drive · (949) 463-8996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33701 Windjammer Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED LEASE //33701 Windjammer Drive is a single-level 3 bed + office, 3 bath home in the guard-gated Niguel Shores neighborhood. A great floorplan, designed for comfortable living, this home is the picture of coastal elegance. The Kitchen is a cook’s dream with tons of countertop space and high-end appliances like the Thermador 8 burner stove, 48-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator, warming tray, three ovens, and dual dishwashers. Custom cabinetry throughout, a double pantry and a large breakfast counter that opens onto the Family Room. The adjoining Dining, Family & Living Rooms all have French doors that open to the back patio & interior courtyard, bringing light & air into the home - ideal costal living. Brazilian walnut & limestone flooring through most of the home. Expansive sunset & Catalina Island views from the Kitchen, Dining & Living Rooms. In addition the home features multiple courtyards with water features. Just steps from the Niguel Shores Jr. Olympic pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, tot lot, & sprawling park. Private beach access to Strands Beach at the bottom of the community, too! Be the lucky one to call 33701 Windjammer “home” today!
CALL CHRIS MOORE AT 949-463-8996 FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING OR EMAIL ME AT CMOORE@CMOOREESTATES.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33701 Windjammer Drive have any available units?
33701 Windjammer Drive has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33701 Windjammer Drive have?
Some of 33701 Windjammer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33701 Windjammer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33701 Windjammer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33701 Windjammer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33701 Windjammer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33701 Windjammer Drive offer parking?
No, 33701 Windjammer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33701 Windjammer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33701 Windjammer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33701 Windjammer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33701 Windjammer Drive has a pool.
Does 33701 Windjammer Drive have accessible units?
No, 33701 Windjammer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33701 Windjammer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33701 Windjammer Drive has units with dishwashers.
