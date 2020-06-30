All apartments in Dana Point
33685 Granada Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:54 AM

33685 Granada Drive

33685 Granada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33685 Granada Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW to July 2020 Panoramic Ocean Views from All Levels! This fully furnished Cape Cod Town home has been beautifully remodeled featuring a gourmet kitchen, formal dining area and a stunning living area with a marble fireplace. The balcony, adjoining the living area, offers beautiful ocean and sunset views. One bedroom and a full bath is located on the main level. A private patio is just off of the kitchen and only steps from the pool and spa area. The master suite encompasses the second floor. It features an over sized walk-in closet, a completely remodeled bathroom, a sitting area, fireplace and a separate balcony offering ocean and sunset views. A full laundry room is located on the lower level. This town home is one of 9 homes in the complex with an attached 2 car garage and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street within walking distance of beaches and the lantern district which features lots of shopping and upscale restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33685 Granada Drive have any available units?
33685 Granada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33685 Granada Drive have?
Some of 33685 Granada Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33685 Granada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33685 Granada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33685 Granada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33685 Granada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33685 Granada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33685 Granada Drive offers parking.
Does 33685 Granada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33685 Granada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33685 Granada Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33685 Granada Drive has a pool.
Does 33685 Granada Drive have accessible units?
No, 33685 Granada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33685 Granada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33685 Granada Drive has units with dishwashers.
