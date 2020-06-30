33685 Granada Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW to July 2020 Panoramic Ocean Views from All Levels! This fully furnished Cape Cod Town home has been beautifully remodeled featuring a gourmet kitchen, formal dining area and a stunning living area with a marble fireplace. The balcony, adjoining the living area, offers beautiful ocean and sunset views. One bedroom and a full bath is located on the main level. A private patio is just off of the kitchen and only steps from the pool and spa area. The master suite encompasses the second floor. It features an over sized walk-in closet, a completely remodeled bathroom, a sitting area, fireplace and a separate balcony offering ocean and sunset views. A full laundry room is located on the lower level. This town home is one of 9 homes in the complex with an attached 2 car garage and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street within walking distance of beaches and the lantern district which features lots of shopping and upscale restaurants.