All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33612 Circula Corona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33612 Circula Corona
Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:16 AM

33612 Circula Corona

33612 Circula Corona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33612 Circula Corona, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located right up the street from the popular local Strands beach in the private gated community of Dana Light. This home is filled with tons of natural light and is very warm and inviting. The home has been recently remodeled with distressed beveled wood flooring throughout the entire downstairs, carpeting on the stairs and throughout the upstairs. Granite counter tops, upgraded show with new mirrored closet doors, and brand new A/C. The master suite is privately located downstairs, and the 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The living room has a cozy fire place that leads out to a large patio area. Also important is the 1 car driveway, and the oversized 2 car garage, perfect for parking and storage. There is also a community pool with spa and covered sitting area, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, picnic area, and dog park. This home is move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33612 Circula Corona have any available units?
33612 Circula Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33612 Circula Corona have?
Some of 33612 Circula Corona's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33612 Circula Corona currently offering any rent specials?
33612 Circula Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33612 Circula Corona pet-friendly?
Yes, 33612 Circula Corona is pet friendly.
Does 33612 Circula Corona offer parking?
Yes, 33612 Circula Corona offers parking.
Does 33612 Circula Corona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33612 Circula Corona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33612 Circula Corona have a pool?
Yes, 33612 Circula Corona has a pool.
Does 33612 Circula Corona have accessible units?
No, 33612 Circula Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 33612 Circula Corona have units with dishwashers?
No, 33612 Circula Corona does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego