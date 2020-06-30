33612 Circula Corona

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located right up the street from the popular local Strands beach in the private gated community of Dana Light. This home is filled with tons of natural light and is very warm and inviting. The home has been recently remodeled with distressed beveled wood flooring throughout the entire downstairs, carpeting on the stairs and throughout the upstairs. Granite counter tops, upgraded show with new mirrored closet doors, and brand new A/C. The master suite is privately located downstairs, and the 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The living room has a cozy fire place that leads out to a large patio area. Also important is the 1 car driveway, and the oversized 2 car garage, perfect for parking and storage. There is also a community pool with spa and covered sitting area, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, picnic area, and dog park. This home is move in!