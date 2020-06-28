33532 Coral Reach Street

Amenities

Looking for a beautiful Dana Point newly renovated home? Look no further with this Stratford Community Modern Beach House in a strategic location with just 0.5 miles access to Doheny Beach and the Dana Point Marina. Adjacent Neighborhood amenities of safe walking trails, new Creekside Park, and Bike trail to the beach just behind the house. The house boasts everything new from luxury kitchen cabinets, appliances, 3 new bathrooms with separate master soaking bath, walk-in closet , large 4 bedrooms, recess lightings throughout, New premium wood - tiles - carpet floorings throughout, high ceilings, balcony with views & ocean breeze, new rear landscape and more. Owner will need to rent - out for now due to logistic - rare opportunity and looking for a responsible tenant to enjoy the amenities.