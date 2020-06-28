All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
33532 Coral Reach Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

33532 Coral Reach Street

33532 Coral Reach Street · No Longer Available
Location

33532 Coral Reach Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
Looking for a beautiful Dana Point newly renovated home? Look no further with this Stratford Community Modern Beach House in a strategic location with just 0.5 miles access to Doheny Beach and the Dana Point Marina. Adjacent Neighborhood amenities of safe walking trails, new Creekside Park, and Bike trail to the beach just behind the house. The house boasts everything new from luxury kitchen cabinets, appliances, 3 new bathrooms with separate master soaking bath, walk-in closet , large 4 bedrooms, recess lightings throughout, New premium wood - tiles - carpet floorings throughout, high ceilings, balcony with views & ocean breeze, new rear landscape and more. Owner will need to rent - out for now due to logistic - rare opportunity and looking for a responsible tenant to enjoy the amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33532 Coral Reach Street have any available units?
33532 Coral Reach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33532 Coral Reach Street have?
Some of 33532 Coral Reach Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33532 Coral Reach Street currently offering any rent specials?
33532 Coral Reach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33532 Coral Reach Street pet-friendly?
No, 33532 Coral Reach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33532 Coral Reach Street offer parking?
No, 33532 Coral Reach Street does not offer parking.
Does 33532 Coral Reach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33532 Coral Reach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33532 Coral Reach Street have a pool?
No, 33532 Coral Reach Street does not have a pool.
Does 33532 Coral Reach Street have accessible units?
No, 33532 Coral Reach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33532 Coral Reach Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33532 Coral Reach Street has units with dishwashers.
