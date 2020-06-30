33425 Spinnaker Drive N

Amenities

Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with panoramic ocean, Catalina and sunset views! Located in Niguel Shores main gate is this beautifully updated Villa. Enter to an expansive private courtyard featuring a large in-ground Jacuzzi and custom hardscape that leads to the welcoming Dutch door entry. Once inside large bright windows draw you into the ocean view patio. With recessed lights, a cozy fireplace, built-in storage the living room has great space and light. Adjacent are the updated dining room, which has a built-in butler’s pantry wall, and the completely redone chef’s kitchen. With leather finish granite counters, inset stainless steel sink, recessed lighting, updated cabinetry, hardware, fixtures, lighting and stainless steel appliances the kitchen is primed for entertaining. Also downstairs are a guest bedroom, currently an office/den, and a full bath. Off the dining room is the stunning ocean view patio with a custom barbecue bar and room for multiple seating areas. Upstairs the master has an ocean view terrace which is the perfect place to watch the sun slip into the ocean. The master bath has an updated dual sink vanity, walk in closet and a custom tile jetted tub. Two additional bedrooms and an updated bath complete the upstairs. In Niguel Shores enjoy private beach access, yearlong community events and is walking distance to downtown Dana Point dining, Dana Point Harbor, and 5 star resorts.