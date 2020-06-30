All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 19 2020 at 12:12 PM

33425 Spinnaker Drive N

33425 Spinnaker Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

33425 Spinnaker Drive North, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with panoramic ocean, Catalina and sunset views! Located in Niguel Shores main gate is this beautifully updated Villa. Enter to an expansive private courtyard featuring a large in-ground Jacuzzi and custom hardscape that leads to the welcoming Dutch door entry. Once inside large bright windows draw you into the ocean view patio. With recessed lights, a cozy fireplace, built-in storage the living room has great space and light. Adjacent are the updated dining room, which has a built-in butler’s pantry wall, and the completely redone chef’s kitchen. With leather finish granite counters, inset stainless steel sink, recessed lighting, updated cabinetry, hardware, fixtures, lighting and stainless steel appliances the kitchen is primed for entertaining. Also downstairs are a guest bedroom, currently an office/den, and a full bath. Off the dining room is the stunning ocean view patio with a custom barbecue bar and room for multiple seating areas. Upstairs the master has an ocean view terrace which is the perfect place to watch the sun slip into the ocean. The master bath has an updated dual sink vanity, walk in closet and a custom tile jetted tub. Two additional bedrooms and an updated bath complete the upstairs. In Niguel Shores enjoy private beach access, yearlong community events and is walking distance to downtown Dana Point dining, Dana Point Harbor, and 5 star resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33425 Spinnaker Drive N have any available units?
33425 Spinnaker Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33425 Spinnaker Drive N have?
Some of 33425 Spinnaker Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33425 Spinnaker Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
33425 Spinnaker Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33425 Spinnaker Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 33425 Spinnaker Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33425 Spinnaker Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 33425 Spinnaker Drive N offers parking.
Does 33425 Spinnaker Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33425 Spinnaker Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33425 Spinnaker Drive N have a pool?
No, 33425 Spinnaker Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 33425 Spinnaker Drive N have accessible units?
No, 33425 Spinnaker Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 33425 Spinnaker Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33425 Spinnaker Drive N has units with dishwashers.

