Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
32 Saint Michael
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

32 Saint Michael

32 Saint Michael · No Longer Available
Location

32 Saint Michael, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Welcome Home to this executive residence in the guard gated community of Antigua at Monarch Beach. One enters the home into a large living and dinning room space with gorgeous laminate wood floors, high ceilings and great light. The kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless steel Electrolux appliances. French doors open up off of the kitchen and family room to a beautifully landscaped back patio. Upstairs The master bedroom has a patio, a walk in closet and an additional closet as well. Down the hall there is a bonus room set up as a media room. The second bedroom is furnished with a brand new Queen size Murphy bed with and extra thick mattress. The third bedroom is currently furnished as an office. Both the second bedroom and the office have deck access as well. The home is complete with dishes, sheets, towels and everything one needs to move in!
This home is a must see just a short drive or bike ride away from the beach and downtown Dana Point!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Saint Michael have any available units?
32 Saint Michael doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Saint Michael have?
Some of 32 Saint Michael's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Saint Michael currently offering any rent specials?
32 Saint Michael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Saint Michael pet-friendly?
No, 32 Saint Michael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 32 Saint Michael offer parking?
No, 32 Saint Michael does not offer parking.
Does 32 Saint Michael have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Saint Michael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Saint Michael have a pool?
No, 32 Saint Michael does not have a pool.
Does 32 Saint Michael have accessible units?
No, 32 Saint Michael does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Saint Michael have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Saint Michael has units with dishwashers.
