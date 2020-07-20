32 Saint Michael

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Welcome Home to this executive residence in the guard gated community of Antigua at Monarch Beach. One enters the home into a large living and dinning room space with gorgeous laminate wood floors, high ceilings and great light. The kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless steel Electrolux appliances. French doors open up off of the kitchen and family room to a beautifully landscaped back patio. Upstairs The master bedroom has a patio, a walk in closet and an additional closet as well. Down the hall there is a bonus room set up as a media room. The second bedroom is furnished with a brand new Queen size Murphy bed with and extra thick mattress. The third bedroom is currently furnished as an office. Both the second bedroom and the office have deck access as well. The home is complete with dishes, sheets, towels and everything one needs to move in!

This home is a must see just a short drive or bike ride away from the beach and downtown Dana Point!