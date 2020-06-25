All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

29 Gavina

29 Gavina · No Longer Available
Location

29 Gavina, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
sauna
yoga
Savor Panoramic Ocean & Golf Course Views from this Custom 5,161 sq. ft. home in exclusive guard-gated "Estates at Monarch Beach". This highly upgraded home has a very open floor plan with 5B/4.5B that includes a ground floor bedroom with dedicated bath, library/office downstairs, and an exercise or yoga studio upstairs. Ocean view kitchen has been remodeled with quartz counters, multiple sinks, high-end stainless steel appliances, premium cabinetry, wine storage, refrigerator, plus whole house water filtration system. Master Suite is generously sized with separate ocean view sitting area and fireplace, private balcony, and endless ocean and sunset views. Master Bath is richly appointed with dual vanities, air-jetted soaking tub, large shower stall with sea-glass tiles, as well as an indoor sauna! Hang out in main floor Family Room, entertain in the formal Living Room, or enjoy a meal in your formal Dining Room that serves as a centerpiece to this sophisticated, yet warm home. All three main rooms downstairs have french doors leading to a gorgeously landscaped, fully enclosed rear yard that is a peaceful ocean & sunset view filled oasis. With a sweeping driveway and offset 3-car garage, this stately home has tremendous curb appeal. Enjoy coastal lifestyle only minutes to world class beaches, Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Pt Harbor, Laguna Beach, restaurants, movie theater, shopping, Trader Joe's and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Gavina have any available units?
29 Gavina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Gavina have?
Some of 29 Gavina's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Gavina currently offering any rent specials?
29 Gavina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Gavina pet-friendly?
No, 29 Gavina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 29 Gavina offer parking?
Yes, 29 Gavina offers parking.
Does 29 Gavina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Gavina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Gavina have a pool?
No, 29 Gavina does not have a pool.
Does 29 Gavina have accessible units?
No, 29 Gavina does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Gavina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Gavina has units with dishwashers.
