Savor Panoramic Ocean & Golf Course Views from this Custom 5,161 sq. ft. home in exclusive guard-gated "Estates at Monarch Beach". This highly upgraded home has a very open floor plan with 5B/4.5B that includes a ground floor bedroom with dedicated bath, library/office downstairs, and an exercise or yoga studio upstairs. Ocean view kitchen has been remodeled with quartz counters, multiple sinks, high-end stainless steel appliances, premium cabinetry, wine storage, refrigerator, plus whole house water filtration system. Master Suite is generously sized with separate ocean view sitting area and fireplace, private balcony, and endless ocean and sunset views. Master Bath is richly appointed with dual vanities, air-jetted soaking tub, large shower stall with sea-glass tiles, as well as an indoor sauna! Hang out in main floor Family Room, entertain in the formal Living Room, or enjoy a meal in your formal Dining Room that serves as a centerpiece to this sophisticated, yet warm home. All three main rooms downstairs have french doors leading to a gorgeously landscaped, fully enclosed rear yard that is a peaceful ocean & sunset view filled oasis. With a sweeping driveway and offset 3-car garage, this stately home has tremendous curb appeal. Enjoy coastal lifestyle only minutes to world class beaches, Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Pt Harbor, Laguna Beach, restaurants, movie theater, shopping, Trader Joe's and so much more.