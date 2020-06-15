All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
28 Corniche Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:38 AM

28 Corniche Drive

28 Corniche Dr · (949) 510-8211
Location

28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach. Rate Advertised is for 12 month Lease for this Mid-Level Unit on the 2nd Floor, Approximately 1,200 square feet, 2 Large Bedrooms (one King bed & one Queen bed), 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room w/Fireplace & TV Above, Fully Stocked Kitchen, w/ TV. Formal Dining Room, Three Slider Doors Access the Long Deck that Overlooks Mature Trees and a Peek Ocean View. Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator, Air Conditioning, Internet & Furnishings Included. Resort Living Amenities Includes Trail to Beach, Association Pool, 2 Spas, Fitness Facility & Recreation Room. Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Corniche Drive have any available units?
28 Corniche Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Corniche Drive have?
Some of 28 Corniche Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Corniche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28 Corniche Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Corniche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28 Corniche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 28 Corniche Drive offer parking?
No, 28 Corniche Drive does not offer parking.
Does 28 Corniche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Corniche Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Corniche Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28 Corniche Drive has a pool.
Does 28 Corniche Drive have accessible units?
No, 28 Corniche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Corniche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Corniche Drive has units with dishwashers.
