28 Corniche Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access

Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach. Rate Advertised is for 12 month Lease for this Mid-Level Unit on the 2nd Floor, Approximately 1,200 square feet, 2 Large Bedrooms (one King bed & one Queen bed), 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room w/Fireplace & TV Above, Fully Stocked Kitchen, w/ TV. Formal Dining Room, Three Slider Doors Access the Long Deck that Overlooks Mature Trees and a Peek Ocean View. Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator, Air Conditioning, Internet & Furnishings Included. Resort Living Amenities Includes Trail to Beach, Association Pool, 2 Spas, Fitness Facility & Recreation Room. Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. No Pets.