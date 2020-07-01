All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
28 Bright Water Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

28 Bright Water Drive

28 Bright Water Dr · No Longer Available
Location

28 Bright Water Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Truly an outstanding opportunity to lease this newly refurbished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the ocean close community of Silvertide. This open and spacious condo is an "upper unit" with no one above or below you and with a 1 car attached garage offering "direct access" to the residence. Some of the amenities include new interior paint new lighting throughout, a brand new stacked washer and dryer (laundry facilities are located inside the unit), new flooring consisting of both carpeting and hard surface as well as a new refrigerator and new hot water heater! In addition, there are vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the family area and 2 outside patio areas... one located off the family area and one located off the master bedroom. Truly a great community with its Home Owners Association offering a pool and spa within a 2 minutes walk of this residence. Walking distance to the Ocean Ranch Shopping Center with its numerous shops and restaurants including Trader Joes, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Cineoplis Movie Theater, CVS Pharmacy, Ralph's, and Hendrix Restaurant. Minutes away from Dana Point Harbor and its "Lantern District" with all of its additional shopping and restaurants. In addition, excellent proximity to the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton Resort! Absolutely a must see... this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Bright Water Drive have any available units?
28 Bright Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Bright Water Drive have?
Some of 28 Bright Water Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Bright Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28 Bright Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Bright Water Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28 Bright Water Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 28 Bright Water Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28 Bright Water Drive offers parking.
Does 28 Bright Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Bright Water Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Bright Water Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28 Bright Water Drive has a pool.
Does 28 Bright Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 28 Bright Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Bright Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Bright Water Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

