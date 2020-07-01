28 Bright Water Drive

Amenities

Truly an outstanding opportunity to lease this newly refurbished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the ocean close community of Silvertide. This open and spacious condo is an "upper unit" with no one above or below you and with a 1 car attached garage offering "direct access" to the residence. Some of the amenities include new interior paint new lighting throughout, a brand new stacked washer and dryer (laundry facilities are located inside the unit), new flooring consisting of both carpeting and hard surface as well as a new refrigerator and new hot water heater! In addition, there are vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the family area and 2 outside patio areas... one located off the family area and one located off the master bedroom. Truly a great community with its Home Owners Association offering a pool and spa within a 2 minutes walk of this residence. Walking distance to the Ocean Ranch Shopping Center with its numerous shops and restaurants including Trader Joes, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Cineoplis Movie Theater, CVS Pharmacy, Ralph's, and Hendrix Restaurant. Minutes away from Dana Point Harbor and its "Lantern District" with all of its additional shopping and restaurants. In addition, excellent proximity to the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton Resort! Absolutely a must see... this one won't last long!