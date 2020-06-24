26942 Calle Granada

Amenities
Located in the beautiful Pines Park Neighborhood. This is one of the original Doheny houses and offers an inviting entry of a private front courtyard that leads you into to this one story 1928 Spanish Colonial Revival with an updated kitchen, Fisher and Paykel dishwasher, Wolf 6 burner range. Formal living room has a fireplace and built-in bookshelf, along with an open wood beam ceiling, white plaster walls and hardwood floors throughout. Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, plus home office/guest room and 2 car garage. Private large backyard.