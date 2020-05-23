All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26791 VISTA DEL MAR

26791 Vista Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

26791 Vista Del Mar, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Inside! Come Look it's Beautiful! Very Close to Famous San Clemente Beaches & Dana Point Harbor! - Best Location in Capo Beach!! Two blocks from the Beach! This is a two story home with four spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms completely remodeled inside and out to look stunning! Kitchen was just remodeled with all new cabinets, counter tops, appliances and much more. All throughout the house there are numerous upgrades with new flooring, paint, lighting, windows, doors, bathrooms, etc. Don't miss this one! Two car attached garage with washer & dryer hook-ups inside, and a very long driveway for additional parking. Rear yard is gated. Air-conditioning for those hot summer days. One bedroom and bathroom is located on the first floor. Excellent location with Pines Park just around the corner. Come Look the house is Beautiful! Submit on pet. 1 Year Lease. Call agent Amber Yeilding for more information at (949) 498-1690 ext. 3.

4 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
Rent: $3,900
Security Deposit: $4,000
Pet Deposit : $500

(RLNE4433957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26791 VISTA DEL MAR have any available units?
26791 VISTA DEL MAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26791 VISTA DEL MAR have?
Some of 26791 VISTA DEL MAR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26791 VISTA DEL MAR currently offering any rent specials?
26791 VISTA DEL MAR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26791 VISTA DEL MAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 26791 VISTA DEL MAR is pet friendly.
Does 26791 VISTA DEL MAR offer parking?
Yes, 26791 VISTA DEL MAR does offer parking.
Does 26791 VISTA DEL MAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26791 VISTA DEL MAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26791 VISTA DEL MAR have a pool?
No, 26791 VISTA DEL MAR does not have a pool.
Does 26791 VISTA DEL MAR have accessible units?
No, 26791 VISTA DEL MAR does not have accessible units.
Does 26791 VISTA DEL MAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 26791 VISTA DEL MAR does not have units with dishwashers.
