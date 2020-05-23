26791 VISTA DEL MAR

Amenities

Brand New Inside! Come Look it's Beautiful! Very Close to Famous San Clemente Beaches & Dana Point Harbor! - Best Location in Capo Beach!! Two blocks from the Beach! This is a two story home with four spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms completely remodeled inside and out to look stunning! Kitchen was just remodeled with all new cabinets, counter tops, appliances and much more. All throughout the house there are numerous upgrades with new flooring, paint, lighting, windows, doors, bathrooms, etc. Don't miss this one! Two car attached garage with washer & dryer hook-ups inside, and a very long driveway for additional parking. Rear yard is gated. Air-conditioning for those hot summer days. One bedroom and bathroom is located on the first floor. Excellent location with Pines Park just around the corner. Come Look the house is Beautiful! Submit on pet. 1 Year Lease. Call agent Amber Yeilding for more information at (949) 498-1690 ext. 3.



4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

Rent: $3,900

Security Deposit: $4,000

Pet Deposit : $500



(RLNE4433957)