Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location. Residential area with many single family homes, ocean side of freeway close to Pines Park. Very upgraded upper unit all on one level. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Newer building built in 1990. Lots of storage cabinets in unit. 2 car attached garage with work bench, cabinets, and extra shelving for storage. Comes with Fireplace, dishwasher, microwave. Washer/Dryer hooks up in unit. No pets or smoking. No backyard