26381 Via Sacramento

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible opportunity to lease this Beach-Close duplex in this incredible Capistrano Beach Neighborhood. 8 houses from Gazebo Park and Only 5 houses from Palisades Road! Amazing location that is close to everything, yet away from the beach congestion. 2 Story duplex with double attached garage with only garage common walls - this is like a Private residence. 2 master bedrooms, each with their own full attached bath, large windows and high ceilings, mirrored closet doors and recessed lighting. Living area is large great room with open kitchen and windows on all 4 sides- this is like your own private residence. Half bath on living area level with sliding doors that open onto you own large deck area with Complete privacy.