26322 Via California

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Hard to find 3bdrm/2ba with 2-car garage in this price range! Great location and charming 2-story duplex located in Capo Beach! Beautiful ocean and sunset views from the upstairs balcony! New carpet upstairs. Two beds and full bath downstairs and master located on main level with large master bath and extra closet space, two-car attached garage, huge living room with cozy fireplace, all kitchen cabinets have been refinished, tile counters, wood floors in dining and kitchen! Large balcony great for BBQs! Washer/dryer hookups in garage! Great neighborhood with close proximity to the beach, schools and Dana Point Harbor!