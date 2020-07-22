26322 Via California

Amenities

Hard to find 3bdrm/2ba with 2-car garage in this price range! Great location and charming 2-story duplex located in Capo Beach! Beautiful ocean and sunset views from the upstairs balcony! New paint & carpet. Two beds and full bath downstairs and master located on main level with large master bath and extra closet space, two-car attached garage, huge living room with cozy fireplace, all kitchen cabinets have been refinished, tile counters, wood floors in dining and kitchen! Large balcony great for BBQs! Washer/dryer hookups in garage! Great neighborhood with close proximity to the beach, schools and Dana Point Harbor!