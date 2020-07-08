All apartments in Dana Point
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
25701 White Sands Street
25701 White Sands Street

25701 White Sands Street · No Longer Available
Location

25701 White Sands Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This incredible BEACH HOUSE in "Strattford At The Pacific" neighborhood is the one to see! Four bedrooms upstairs PLUS office downstairs, AND A CASITA in the giant backyard! One year NEW Kitchen with a custom layout & gorgeous two tone cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances including Uline Bev/wine center, beautiful Quartz counters and modern back splash tile! The downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs offer the most incredible real hardwood floors, ideal for high traffic and pets! Custom floor plan like no other with added enormous family room with high wood beam ceiling and fireplace plus an added 4th bedroom upstairs. Home offers all newer windows throughout, many custom shutters and blinds, ceiling fans in most all rooms, Toto toilets, replaced newer heater and A/C, Whole house fan, beautiful hot tub in backyard, custom covered patio cover, gorgeous pavers in backyard, RV space for boat or trailer (confirm with HOA) with widened driveway for access, cabinets, storage racks and work bench in garage, backyard Casita, custom master travertine shower, fully remodeled guest half bath with pocket door, and the list continues. The location is outstanding, with dog park and incredibly fun playground park, must see! The over-sized backyard is beautiful and inviting with more then enough room to add a pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. So close (see map) to Doheny Beach, San Juan Capistrano Mission, train station, & downtown Dana Point and " soon to be rebuilt DP Harbor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25701 White Sands Street have any available units?
25701 White Sands Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25701 White Sands Street have?
Some of 25701 White Sands Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25701 White Sands Street currently offering any rent specials?
25701 White Sands Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25701 White Sands Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25701 White Sands Street is pet friendly.
Does 25701 White Sands Street offer parking?
Yes, 25701 White Sands Street offers parking.
Does 25701 White Sands Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25701 White Sands Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25701 White Sands Street have a pool?
Yes, 25701 White Sands Street has a pool.
Does 25701 White Sands Street have accessible units?
No, 25701 White Sands Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25701 White Sands Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25701 White Sands Street has units with dishwashers.

