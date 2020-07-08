25701 White Sands Street

Amenities

This incredible BEACH HOUSE in "Strattford At The Pacific" neighborhood is the one to see! Four bedrooms upstairs PLUS office downstairs, AND A CASITA in the giant backyard! One year NEW Kitchen with a custom layout & gorgeous two tone cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances including Uline Bev/wine center, beautiful Quartz counters and modern back splash tile! The downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs offer the most incredible real hardwood floors, ideal for high traffic and pets! Custom floor plan like no other with added enormous family room with high wood beam ceiling and fireplace plus an added 4th bedroom upstairs. Home offers all newer windows throughout, many custom shutters and blinds, ceiling fans in most all rooms, Toto toilets, replaced newer heater and A/C, Whole house fan, beautiful hot tub in backyard, custom covered patio cover, gorgeous pavers in backyard, RV space for boat or trailer (confirm with HOA) with widened driveway for access, cabinets, storage racks and work bench in garage, backyard Casita, custom master travertine shower, fully remodeled guest half bath with pocket door, and the list continues. The location is outstanding, with dog park and incredibly fun playground park, must see! The over-sized backyard is beautiful and inviting with more then enough room to add a pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. So close (see map) to Doheny Beach, San Juan Capistrano Mission, train station, & downtown Dana Point and " soon to be rebuilt DP Harbor!