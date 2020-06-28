All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 25151 Danapepper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
25151 Danapepper
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

25151 Danapepper

25151 Danapepper · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

25151 Danapepper, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Fully furnished Danawoods home available December 2019 - April 2020. Beautiful and serene private home situated on a cul de sac. Upgraded throughout and beautifully furnished. Photos say it all. Home has 4 bedrooms plus an office, however, owner will use one bedroom for storage. Master with queen bed, one bedroom with a double bed and one bedroom with two twin beds. Downstairs has wood floors throughout except for carpeted living room. Upgraded kitchen offers granite counters, electric stove and center island. Large windows over look the lush backyard. All three bathrooms are upgraded. TV in family room including surround sound and blu ray. Large patio with Firemaster gas BBQ and music speakers. Yard is nicely landscaped and looks onto treed greenbelt area and is all fenced. Included in monthly rent is a weekly gardener and house cleaner every 2 weeks. Danawoods offers large community pool, playground, tot lots and large park in center of community. Within minutes to world famous beaches, five star resorts, restaurants, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25151 Danapepper have any available units?
25151 Danapepper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25151 Danapepper have?
Some of 25151 Danapepper's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25151 Danapepper currently offering any rent specials?
25151 Danapepper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25151 Danapepper pet-friendly?
No, 25151 Danapepper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25151 Danapepper offer parking?
No, 25151 Danapepper does not offer parking.
Does 25151 Danapepper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25151 Danapepper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25151 Danapepper have a pool?
Yes, 25151 Danapepper has a pool.
Does 25151 Danapepper have accessible units?
No, 25151 Danapepper does not have accessible units.
Does 25151 Danapepper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25151 Danapepper has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego