25151 Danapepper

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

Fully furnished Danawoods home available December 2019 - April 2020. Beautiful and serene private home situated on a cul de sac. Upgraded throughout and beautifully furnished. Photos say it all. Home has 4 bedrooms plus an office, however, owner will use one bedroom for storage. Master with queen bed, one bedroom with a double bed and one bedroom with two twin beds. Downstairs has wood floors throughout except for carpeted living room. Upgraded kitchen offers granite counters, electric stove and center island. Large windows over look the lush backyard. All three bathrooms are upgraded. TV in family room including surround sound and blu ray. Large patio with Firemaster gas BBQ and music speakers. Yard is nicely landscaped and looks onto treed greenbelt area and is all fenced. Included in monthly rent is a weekly gardener and house cleaner every 2 weeks. Danawoods offers large community pool, playground, tot lots and large park in center of community. Within minutes to world famous beaches, five star resorts, restaurants, shopping and dining.