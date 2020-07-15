All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 30 2020 at 3:12 AM

24752 Evening Star Drive

24752 Evening Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24752 Evening Star Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Quarantine In Style Here! Fresh ocean breezes...whale watching season in full swing! You can move right in to this lovely and spacious END unit walking distance to down town, the harbor and beaches. Master on the main level with two bedrooms , a full bath and laundry downstairs. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator without warranty. Great community with pool and tennis. Short distance to the high school. Easy access to I5. Natural light pours in all day! Hard to beat and not expected to last. Priced to lease quickly! Contact listing agent Christe Roknich 949-240-5892

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24752 Evening Star Drive have any available units?
24752 Evening Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24752 Evening Star Drive have?
Some of 24752 Evening Star Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24752 Evening Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24752 Evening Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24752 Evening Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24752 Evening Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24752 Evening Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24752 Evening Star Drive offers parking.
Does 24752 Evening Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24752 Evening Star Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24752 Evening Star Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24752 Evening Star Drive has a pool.
Does 24752 Evening Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 24752 Evening Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24752 Evening Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24752 Evening Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
