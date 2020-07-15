24752 Evening Star Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Quarantine In Style Here! Fresh ocean breezes...whale watching season in full swing! You can move right in to this lovely and spacious END unit walking distance to down town, the harbor and beaches. Master on the main level with two bedrooms , a full bath and laundry downstairs. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator without warranty. Great community with pool and tennis. Short distance to the high school. Easy access to I5. Natural light pours in all day! Hard to beat and not expected to last. Priced to lease quickly! Contact listing agent Christe Roknich 949-240-5892