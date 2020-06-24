All apartments in Dana Point
24482 Lantern Hill Drive
24482 Lantern Hill Drive

24482 Lantern Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24482 Lantern Hill Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
SPARKLING CLEAN, TRUE SINGLE STORY WITH HUGE WRAP AROUND YARD!!! This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath with ATTACHED one car garage is centrally located, perched at the top of Blue Lantern in a super walkable and prime location. Fantastic open floor plan with upgraded appliances, gleaming countertops, and upgraded tile flooring. Private and quiet, this home features abundant space and storage, while providing a flowing and open floor plan that reflects how we live today. HUGE, PRIVATE backyard that features interlocking pavers, firepit and plenty of outdoor living areas. Move quickly, this one will get scooped FAST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24482 Lantern Hill Drive have any available units?
24482 Lantern Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24482 Lantern Hill Drive have?
Some of 24482 Lantern Hill Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24482 Lantern Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24482 Lantern Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24482 Lantern Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24482 Lantern Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24482 Lantern Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24482 Lantern Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 24482 Lantern Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24482 Lantern Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24482 Lantern Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 24482 Lantern Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24482 Lantern Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 24482 Lantern Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24482 Lantern Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24482 Lantern Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
