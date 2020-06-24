24482 Lantern Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

SPARKLING CLEAN, TRUE SINGLE STORY WITH HUGE WRAP AROUND YARD!!! This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath with ATTACHED one car garage is centrally located, perched at the top of Blue Lantern in a super walkable and prime location. Fantastic open floor plan with upgraded appliances, gleaming countertops, and upgraded tile flooring. Private and quiet, this home features abundant space and storage, while providing a flowing and open floor plan that reflects how we live today. HUGE, PRIVATE backyard that features interlocking pavers, firepit and plenty of outdoor living areas. Move quickly, this one will get scooped FAST!!!