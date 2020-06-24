24401 Vista Point Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This lovely end unit condo is located within the gates of the Point Vista condo complex. It was tastefully upgraded several years ago with tile and wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and newer wood cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms.. The family room has a cozy fireplace and is open to the kitchen as well as a fabulous outdoor space with extensive decking, privacy fencing as well as a nice sitting area. The living room has wonderful ocean and Catalina Island views as does the spacious master bedroom. The master bath has a soaking tub and large shower. The deck off the master is a delightful spot for morning coffee or an evening glass of wine while the sun is setting. The secondary bedroom is generously sized with its own full bathroom. There is also a laundry closet upstairs with a washer and dryer.

Point Vista is a small, gated community which adds both security and privacy. This charming property is close to the beach and Dana Point Harbor as well as numerous amenities. This is the perfect spot for enjoying all that living in a beach close community has to offer!