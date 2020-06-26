All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 23761 Timor Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
23761 Timor Bay
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

23761 Timor Bay

23761 Timor Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

23761 Timor Bay, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Stylish beach bunglow in ocean close popular Niguel Shores gated community of Monarch Beach. Enjoy the beach living lifestyle in this home a close stroll away to direct beach access from within the gated community. Fully furnished home with two bedrooms plus an office/den with unique worldly designer flair. Charming Saltillo Spanish tile flooring throughout w/ natural light from dual pane windows and soaring wood beam ceilings. Gated front patio entry will impress your guests and central garden courtyard brings the outdoors inside. Artistic designed kitchen with custom tile countertops, new range, and a breakfast bar and separate dining area. Open family room with cozy fireplace looks onto the courtyard and a separate seating area. Master suite with king sized bed, large closet and view of the backyard. Master bathroom has stylish wall tiles and a claw footed tub. Guest bedroom with Queen bed and a walk-in closet. Remodeled guest bathroom w/ tiled shower/bath combo. Private backyard with tranquil drought tolerant garden. Enjoy the security and luxury of Niguel Shores gated community with resort style amenities: Olympic sized pool, spa, tennis, racquetball, clubhouse, sand volleyball, basketball, parks, and a private beach picnic area and access gate to Strands Beach. Location envy with a close distance to ocean access, beach walking paths, shops, library, and top notch resorts and golf courses nearby.Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23761 Timor Bay have any available units?
23761 Timor Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 23761 Timor Bay have?
Some of 23761 Timor Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23761 Timor Bay currently offering any rent specials?
23761 Timor Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23761 Timor Bay pet-friendly?
No, 23761 Timor Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 23761 Timor Bay offer parking?
Yes, 23761 Timor Bay offers parking.
Does 23761 Timor Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23761 Timor Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23761 Timor Bay have a pool?
Yes, 23761 Timor Bay has a pool.
Does 23761 Timor Bay have accessible units?
No, 23761 Timor Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 23761 Timor Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23761 Timor Bay has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego