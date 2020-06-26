23761 Timor Bay

Amenities

Stylish beach bunglow in ocean close popular Niguel Shores gated community of Monarch Beach. Enjoy the beach living lifestyle in this home a close stroll away to direct beach access from within the gated community. Fully furnished home with two bedrooms plus an office/den with unique worldly designer flair. Charming Saltillo Spanish tile flooring throughout w/ natural light from dual pane windows and soaring wood beam ceilings. Gated front patio entry will impress your guests and central garden courtyard brings the outdoors inside. Artistic designed kitchen with custom tile countertops, new range, and a breakfast bar and separate dining area. Open family room with cozy fireplace looks onto the courtyard and a separate seating area. Master suite with king sized bed, large closet and view of the backyard. Master bathroom has stylish wall tiles and a claw footed tub. Guest bedroom with Queen bed and a walk-in closet. Remodeled guest bathroom w/ tiled shower/bath combo. Private backyard with tranquil drought tolerant garden. Enjoy the security and luxury of Niguel Shores gated community with resort style amenities: Olympic sized pool, spa, tennis, racquetball, clubhouse, sand volleyball, basketball, parks, and a private beach picnic area and access gate to Strands Beach. Location envy with a close distance to ocean access, beach walking paths, shops, library, and top notch resorts and golf courses nearby.Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055.