20 Saint Michael

Highly upgraded designer home in the prestigious guard gated community of Monarch Beach. Features of this outstanding home include Brazilian hardwood and travertine flooring and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite slab kitchen counter tops, new appliances, convection oven and custom eating nook. Living room with fireplace, plantation shutters and adjacent sliding door that opens onto the rear patio. This floorplan features an added space that can be utilized as custom den/loft/4th bedroom. 3rd bedroom with custom built-in cabinetry. Bathrooms include custom stone with granite counter tops.