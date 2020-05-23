All apartments in Dana Point
20 Saint Michael

20 Saint Michael · No Longer Available
Location

20 Saint Michael, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded designer home in the prestigious guard gated community of Monarch Beach. Features of this outstanding home include Brazilian hardwood and travertine flooring and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite slab kitchen counter tops, new appliances, convection oven and custom eating nook. Living room with fireplace, plantation shutters and adjacent sliding door that opens onto the rear patio. This floorplan features an added space that can be utilized as custom den/loft/4th bedroom. 3rd bedroom with custom built-in cabinetry. Bathrooms include custom stone with granite counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Saint Michael have any available units?
20 Saint Michael doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Saint Michael have?
Some of 20 Saint Michael's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Saint Michael currently offering any rent specials?
20 Saint Michael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Saint Michael pet-friendly?
No, 20 Saint Michael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 20 Saint Michael offer parking?
Yes, 20 Saint Michael offers parking.
Does 20 Saint Michael have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Saint Michael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Saint Michael have a pool?
No, 20 Saint Michael does not have a pool.
Does 20 Saint Michael have accessible units?
No, 20 Saint Michael does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Saint Michael have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Saint Michael does not have units with dishwashers.
