Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:27 AM

15 Vista Cielo

15 Vista Cielo · No Longer Available
Location

15 Vista Cielo, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
This is a beautiful, luxury vacation rental in Dana Point. Quietly nestled in a cul-de-sac within the guard gated community of Ritz Pointe, this ocean pool home has captivating views of the golf course and Catalina Island. The generous floor plan features 5 spacious bedrooms, 4 & a half bathrooms and is complemented by the sizable loft that is set up as an office. Designed for ultimate livability, the ground level offers a bedroom with en suite bathroom, a stylish formal living room, dining, and family rooms that blend into the beachside living. With over 4,000 square feet of brilliance, the home is equipped with luxury style furniture and updated electronics such as the 'Sonos' sound system and WiFi throughout the house. You will also find yourself enjoying the 3 fireplaces, a giant walk-in master bathroom shower, jetted spa tub, and a kitchen fit for the greatest of chefs. Relax by enjoying the gentle ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets from the master bedroom balcony while you sip on a warm espresso from the wet bar. The resort style backyard is outfitted with infinity pool, spa, fire pit, BBQ, lawn area and outdoor dining space. Besides the extravagant home for your enjoyment, this retreat is situated just steps from a private pathway that leads via the Monarch Beach Links Golf Course and the 5 Star Monarch Beach Resort & Spa to Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. The memories you will take home from your stay at 15 Vista Cielo will be nothing but euphoric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Vista Cielo have any available units?
15 Vista Cielo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Vista Cielo have?
Some of 15 Vista Cielo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Vista Cielo currently offering any rent specials?
15 Vista Cielo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Vista Cielo pet-friendly?
No, 15 Vista Cielo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 15 Vista Cielo offer parking?
Yes, 15 Vista Cielo offers parking.
Does 15 Vista Cielo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Vista Cielo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Vista Cielo have a pool?
Yes, 15 Vista Cielo has a pool.
Does 15 Vista Cielo have accessible units?
No, 15 Vista Cielo does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Vista Cielo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Vista Cielo has units with dishwashers.
