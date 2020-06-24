Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

This is a beautiful, luxury vacation rental in Dana Point. Quietly nestled in a cul-de-sac within the guard gated community of Ritz Pointe, this ocean pool home has captivating views of the golf course and Catalina Island. The generous floor plan features 5 spacious bedrooms, 4 & a half bathrooms and is complemented by the sizable loft that is set up as an office. Designed for ultimate livability, the ground level offers a bedroom with en suite bathroom, a stylish formal living room, dining, and family rooms that blend into the beachside living. With over 4,000 square feet of brilliance, the home is equipped with luxury style furniture and updated electronics such as the 'Sonos' sound system and WiFi throughout the house. You will also find yourself enjoying the 3 fireplaces, a giant walk-in master bathroom shower, jetted spa tub, and a kitchen fit for the greatest of chefs. Relax by enjoying the gentle ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets from the master bedroom balcony while you sip on a warm espresso from the wet bar. The resort style backyard is outfitted with infinity pool, spa, fire pit, BBQ, lawn area and outdoor dining space. Besides the extravagant home for your enjoyment, this retreat is situated just steps from a private pathway that leads via the Monarch Beach Links Golf Course and the 5 Star Monarch Beach Resort & Spa to Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. The memories you will take home from your stay at 15 Vista Cielo will be nothing but euphoric.