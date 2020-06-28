All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:22 PM

101 Ritz Cove Drive

101 Ritz Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 Ritz Cove Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Truly an outstanding "fully furnished" custom built "Ocean and Catalina view" residence located within the 24 hour guard gated "ocean front" community of Ritz Cove! This residence features 5 bedrooms, a main floor office with bar, refrigerator, fireplace, custom built-ins and more! Master suite boasts fantastic "Ocean and Catalina views", outdoor deck, master bath with 2 vanities, tub, steam shower & an over-sized walk in closet. Main floor en-suite bedroom with 3/4 bath! A sweeping "bull nose slab" circular staircase, limestone flooring, formal dining area, main floor family room contiguous to a gourmet kitchen. Family room contains custom bookcases, fireplace, "hidden TV area", and custom bi-fold doors leading to an incredible patio, pool, & bar area! Center island kitchen contains 4 dishwashers, 6 burner Viking Range, multiple ovens, and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Other features include Mahogany doors custom made in Italy with German hardware, limestone counter tops, reclaimed brick fireplace, hardwood floors, Venetian plaster interior walls, cathedral ceilings, interior sprinkler system, additional 2nd floor loft/study area. Outdoor patio/ entertainment area boasts an incredible pool, spa, bar area w/dishwasher, refrigerator, Viking range and an outside heater. This residence has a gated motor court parking area and features an over-sized 3 car garage, tremendous storage area & brand new epoxy flooring. Walk to the Ritz Carlton and to the beach! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Ritz Cove Drive have any available units?
101 Ritz Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Ritz Cove Drive have?
Some of 101 Ritz Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Ritz Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Ritz Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Ritz Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 Ritz Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 101 Ritz Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Ritz Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 101 Ritz Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Ritz Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Ritz Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 101 Ritz Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 101 Ritz Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Ritz Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Ritz Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Ritz Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
