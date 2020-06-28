101 Ritz Cove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Truly an outstanding "fully furnished" custom built "Ocean and Catalina view" residence located within the 24 hour guard gated "ocean front" community of Ritz Cove! This residence features 5 bedrooms, a main floor office with bar, refrigerator, fireplace, custom built-ins and more! Master suite boasts fantastic "Ocean and Catalina views", outdoor deck, master bath with 2 vanities, tub, steam shower & an over-sized walk in closet. Main floor en-suite bedroom with 3/4 bath! A sweeping "bull nose slab" circular staircase, limestone flooring, formal dining area, main floor family room contiguous to a gourmet kitchen. Family room contains custom bookcases, fireplace, "hidden TV area", and custom bi-fold doors leading to an incredible patio, pool, & bar area! Center island kitchen contains 4 dishwashers, 6 burner Viking Range, multiple ovens, and a Sub Zero refrigerator. Other features include Mahogany doors custom made in Italy with German hardware, limestone counter tops, reclaimed brick fireplace, hardwood floors, Venetian plaster interior walls, cathedral ceilings, interior sprinkler system, additional 2nd floor loft/study area. Outdoor patio/ entertainment area boasts an incredible pool, spa, bar area w/dishwasher, refrigerator, Viking range and an outside heater. This residence has a gated motor court parking area and features an over-sized 3 car garage, tremendous storage area & brand new epoxy flooring. Walk to the Ritz Carlton and to the beach! Must see!