1 Marquesa

"MONARCH BEACH" HOME ON QUIT CULDESAC WITH VIEW - Beautiful 2 story Monarch Beach single family home located at end of a quiet cul de sac street with ocean view. 1948 sq.ft. 3 bedrooms, all up. 2.5 baths. Living room with fireplace and french door to lovely rear grounds with water feature, fountain, gas fire, patio and ocean view. Family room adjacent to kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom with luxurious master bath and walk in closet with custom closet organizers. Good sized secondary bedroom . Full hall bath . Lovely warm wood flooring down and neutral carpet staircase and upstairs. Downstairs laundry room and direct access 2 car garage with opener. Exclusive Monarch Beach neighborhood with 24 hour guard on duty. Central heat and AC. Owner may consider small pet. No Smoking. Gardener included. HOA fees paid by Landlord.



(RLNE5134046)