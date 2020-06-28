All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

1 Marquesa

1 Marquesa · No Longer Available
Location

1 Marquesa, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
"MONARCH BEACH" HOME ON QUIT CULDESAC WITH VIEW - Beautiful 2 story Monarch Beach single family home located at end of a quiet cul de sac street with ocean view. 1948 sq.ft. 3 bedrooms, all up. 2.5 baths. Living room with fireplace and french door to lovely rear grounds with water feature, fountain, gas fire, patio and ocean view. Family room adjacent to kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom with luxurious master bath and walk in closet with custom closet organizers. Good sized secondary bedroom . Full hall bath . Lovely warm wood flooring down and neutral carpet staircase and upstairs. Downstairs laundry room and direct access 2 car garage with opener. Exclusive Monarch Beach neighborhood with 24 hour guard on duty. Central heat and AC. Owner may consider small pet. No Smoking. Gardener included. HOA fees paid by Landlord.

(RLNE5134046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Marquesa have any available units?
1 Marquesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Marquesa have?
Some of 1 Marquesa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Marquesa currently offering any rent specials?
1 Marquesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Marquesa pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Marquesa is pet friendly.
Does 1 Marquesa offer parking?
Yes, 1 Marquesa offers parking.
Does 1 Marquesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Marquesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Marquesa have a pool?
No, 1 Marquesa does not have a pool.
Does 1 Marquesa have accessible units?
No, 1 Marquesa does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Marquesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Marquesa does not have units with dishwashers.
