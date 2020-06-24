7303 Hannum Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest parking internet access

Quiet 2bd/2.5ba Townhouse with large attached 3 car deep garage and additional 2 outdoor parking - Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/CE_X5n9PHPA

Please check still pictures for bedrooms and upstairs en-suite bathrooms. Bedroom carpet can be replaced by hardwood floor. Rental including cable and internet.



Quiet large 2bd/2.5ba townhouse with central AC and heating, centrally located in a resort-like gated community with pools, spas, 2-story clubhouse, gym, ample guest parking, 24-hr security guard, and on-site manager.



Top Level - master and junior master suites, additional closets;

Mid Level - fully equipped kitchen with granite counter top; living room, family room, dinning room with quality hardwood floor, powder room, and private patio;

Ground Level - Large attached 2 car tandem garage with washer and dryer and bonus room for storage or entertainment, and optional 2 additional outdoor resident parking next to the property and ample guest parking;

Walking distance to Westfield Mall, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks Coffee & Playa Vista shopping. Also located near El Rincon & El Marino Elementary, and Culver City Middle/High Schools.

Professional managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pet submit for approval. Easy to show with short notices.

Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4711562)