Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7303 Hannum Ave

7303 Hannum Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7303 Hannum Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
internet access
Quiet 2bd/2.5ba Townhouse with large attached 3 car deep garage and additional 2 outdoor parking - Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/CE_X5n9PHPA
Please check still pictures for bedrooms and upstairs en-suite bathrooms. Bedroom carpet can be replaced by hardwood floor. Rental including cable and internet.

Quiet large 2bd/2.5ba townhouse with central AC and heating, centrally located in a resort-like gated community with pools, spas, 2-story clubhouse, gym, ample guest parking, 24-hr security guard, and on-site manager.

Top Level - master and junior master suites, additional closets;
Mid Level - fully equipped kitchen with granite counter top; living room, family room, dinning room with quality hardwood floor, powder room, and private patio;
Ground Level - Large attached 2 car tandem garage with washer and dryer and bonus room for storage or entertainment, and optional 2 additional outdoor resident parking next to the property and ample guest parking;
Walking distance to Westfield Mall, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks Coffee & Playa Vista shopping. Also located near El Rincon & El Marino Elementary, and Culver City Middle/High Schools.
Professional managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pet submit for approval. Easy to show with short notices.
Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4711562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7303 Hannum Ave have any available units?
7303 Hannum Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 7303 Hannum Ave have?
Some of 7303 Hannum Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7303 Hannum Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7303 Hannum Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 Hannum Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7303 Hannum Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 7303 Hannum Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7303 Hannum Ave offers parking.
Does 7303 Hannum Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7303 Hannum Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 Hannum Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7303 Hannum Ave has a pool.
Does 7303 Hannum Ave have accessible units?
No, 7303 Hannum Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 Hannum Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7303 Hannum Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7303 Hannum Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7303 Hannum Ave has units with air conditioning.
