Culver City, CA
6525 Green Valley Circle
Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:55 AM

6525 Green Valley Circle

6525 Green Valley Circle
Culver City
Fox Hills
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6525 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
sauna
Near Playa Vista, LAX, freeways, Westfield shopping mall, and restaurants.

Upgraded upper unit. Recess lighting throughout.
Walk into an opening floor plan complete with bar area, including sink and wine fridge. Fireplace in the center of the living room/dining room. double glass sliders lead to the balcony that overlooks the pool. Kitchen has been upgraded with all new cabinets. Both bedrooms have ample space. The master bedroom has 3 closets one of which is a walk in, upgraded with built-ins. Master bath features a vanity area.

Community Features: Gated community, 2 pools, 2 spas, gym, sauna, recreation room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 Green Valley Circle have any available units?
6525 Green Valley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 6525 Green Valley Circle have?
Some of 6525 Green Valley Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6525 Green Valley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6525 Green Valley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 Green Valley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6525 Green Valley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 6525 Green Valley Circle offer parking?
No, 6525 Green Valley Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6525 Green Valley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6525 Green Valley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 Green Valley Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6525 Green Valley Circle has a pool.
Does 6525 Green Valley Circle have accessible units?
No, 6525 Green Valley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 Green Valley Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6525 Green Valley Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6525 Green Valley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6525 Green Valley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
