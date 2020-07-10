6525 Green Valley Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool sauna

Near Playa Vista, LAX, freeways, Westfield shopping mall, and restaurants.



Upgraded upper unit. Recess lighting throughout.

Walk into an opening floor plan complete with bar area, including sink and wine fridge. Fireplace in the center of the living room/dining room. double glass sliders lead to the balcony that overlooks the pool. Kitchen has been upgraded with all new cabinets. Both bedrooms have ample space. The master bedroom has 3 closets one of which is a walk in, upgraded with built-ins. Master bath features a vanity area.



Community Features: Gated community, 2 pools, 2 spas, gym, sauna, recreation room